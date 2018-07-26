FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 26, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

American Airlines cuts 2018 profit forecast again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) cut its 2018 earnings forecast for the second time after it reported a 34.5 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel costs.

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines aircraft are parked at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

American said it now expects 2018 earnings per share in a range of $4.50 and $5.00, down from $5 to $6 previously, and forecast third-quarter unit revenue - a closely watched performance metric that compares sales to flight capacity - to rise 1 to 3 percent.

The No. 1 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic said it was deferring aircraft deliveries and capital expenditures, and lowering its 2018 capacity growth, as it looks to reduce non-fuel related expenses.

It would defer deliveries of 22 A321neo (AIR.PA) aircraft that were previously scheduled for delivery in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Net income fell to $566 million, or $1.22 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $864 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, American earned $1.63 per share.

Operating revenue rose 3.7 percent to $11.64 billion.

Analysts on average expected quarterly profit of $1.59 per share on revenue of $11.70 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.