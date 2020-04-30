Business News
American Airlines posts first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy

FILE PHOTO: American airlines jets made by Embraer and other manufacturers sit at gates at Washington's Reagan National airport in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) on Thursday posted its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013, and said it expects second-quarter cash burn rate to be about $70 million per day, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a near standstill.

The U.S. airline swung to a net loss of $2.24 billion, or $5.26 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $185 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue declined 19.5% to $8.52 billion.

Excluding special items, the company posted a loss of $2.65 per share.

