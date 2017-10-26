FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines' profit beats on strong demand for air travel
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 12:31 PM / in an hour

American Airlines' profit beats on strong demand for air travel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher demand for business and leisure travel.

FILE PHOTO - An American Airlines Boeing 757 aircraft takes off at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

For the current fourth quarter, American said it expects revenue per available seat mile, a closely watched performance metric which compares sales to flight capacity, to rise between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

The No. 1 U.S. airline’s pre tax margin, excluding special items, is forecast between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent for the period.

Earlier in October, smaller rival Delta Air Lines Inc DALIAN also reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, as disruptions caused by hurricanes cost the airline less than some investors had feared.

American said hurricanes caused nearly 8,000 canceled flights and cost about $75 million in pre-tax earnings.

American Airlines said net income fell to $624 million or $1.28 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $737 million or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, American earned $1.42 per share.

Operating revenue rose to $10.88 billion from $10.59 billion.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly profit of $1.40 per share and revenue of $10.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.