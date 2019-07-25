Boeing 737 MAX groundings plague U.S. airlines; Southwest exits Newark

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) warned on Thursday of an increasing financial toll from the prolonged Boeing 737 MAX grounding this year even as strong bookings and higher fares helped drive quarterly revenue growth.

An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2019. Picture taken March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The two airlines are the largest U.S. customers of Boeing Co’s (BA.N) top-selling jet, which was grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes, forcing both to cancel thousands of monthly flights as they try to operate with slimmer fleets.

Lacking planes, Southwest said it is ceasing service from weak-performing Newark Liberty International airport, where it had up to 20 daily departures, to consolidate its New York City service at nearby LaGuardia and focus growth on Hawaii. The low-cost carrier launched Hawaii service this year.

Dallas-based Southwest took a $175 million hit to operating income in the quarter from the MAX grounding, and said it sees additional cost pressure in the second half of 2019 after unit costs per available seat rose 7.5% in the quarter.

American, the No. 1 U.S. airline, said it expected the grounding to hit its 2019 pre-tax earnings by about $400 million, about $50 million more than it had previously forecast.

American, which is also dealing with about a dozen daily cancellations it attributes to work slowdowns by its two main mechanics unions over contract disputes, said it is extending the lifespan of some of its other 737 models as well as some 757s and A320s.

The unions have denied an intentional slowdown and the issue is being disputed in court, though American Chief Executive Doug Parker said he was determined to get a labor contract in place.

American and Southwest have each ordered dozens more MAX jets, but deliveries are frozen and Boeing warned on Wednesday that it may have to shut production completely if it runs into new hurdles with global regulators getting its best-selling aircraft back in the air.

Southwest extended MAX-related cancellations until Jan. 5, 2020, saying it does not expect regulatory approval until the fourth quarter, which will be followed by one to two months to train pilots and prepare the jets for fresh commercial service.

It had previously removed the MAX jets from its flying schedule through early November, a timeline that American maintained on Thursday.

In a note to investors, JPMorgan analysts called American’s decision an “uncomfortable contrast to Southwest’s more prudent approach.”

Shares in American were down about 3 percent while Southwest recovered opening declines to trade flat by late morning.

FEWER SEATS, HIGHER REVENUES

Without the MAX, Southwest said its flying capacity will now fall by as much as 2% this year, a reversal from its earlier forecast of 5% growth. American’s capacity will still grow in 2019, the airline said, but at a slower rate than originally planned.

The scarcer seat supply helped drive unit revenue growth, a measurement of revenue per available seat mile, at both airlines, which were able to charge passengers more. That trend is expected to continue in the third quarter, they said.

American’s total operating revenue rose 3% to $11.96 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, while Southwest’s grew 2.9% to $5.9 billion, a quarterly record for both.

Both airlines said they have held discussions with Boeing about MAX-related damages but have not reached any conclusions.

The planemaker, which posted its largest-ever quarterly loss on Wednesday, took a $4.9 billion charge related to potential compensation to MAX customers.