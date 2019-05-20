American Airlines asks court to stop alleged maintenance slowdown

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 767-300ER aircraft takes off from Zurich Airport January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against two unions representing its mechanics, accusing the workers of an illegal slowdown aimed at disrupting operations to improve their position in prolonged labor talks.

In a statement, American said there had been 650 flight cancellations and more than 1,500 maintenance delays as a result of the alleged slowdown.

American has been in contract talks with the Transport Workers Union of America and the International Association of Machinists since 2015.

The unions did not immediately return a request for comment.