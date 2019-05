FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc’s mechanics association said on Tuesday it was ‘ready and willing’ to negotiate a fair contract after the airline filed a lawsuit on Monday asking the courts to halt what it called an illegal union slowdown.

“We would much prefer to be at the negotiating table than in a legal battle brought on by American,” the TWU-IAM Association said in a statement.