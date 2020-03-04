American Eagle Outfitters beats quarterly results on Aerie strength

FILE PHOTO: Jeans are seen for sale in an American Eagle Outfitters retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) on Wednesday beat estimates for fourth-quarter results, benefiting from higher demand for the apparel retailer’s jeans and Aerie label, which includes intimate wear and activewear.

The company’s shares were up 6% in after-market trade.

The Pittsburgh-based retailer has been focusing on promoting a body-positive brand image with the launch of new styles and fits and offering apparel at affordable prices, with younger shoppers demanding latest styles in various sizes.

American Eagle forecast first-quarter profit between 20 cents and 22 cents per share, largely in line with market estimates of 21 cents per share. It also expects comparable sales to rise in the low single digits, while analysts were projecting a 1.07% increase.

Same-store sales rose 2% in the fourth-quarter ended Feb. 1, edging past estimates of a 0.15% increase, driven by a 26% increase at Aerie.

Total net revenue rose 5.6% to $1.31 billion, ahead of estimates of $1.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share, one cent above Wall Street expectations.

Net income, however, fell to $4.8 million, or 3 cents per share, from $76.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier, as the company took a pre-tax charge of $76 million, related to impairment of 20 stores and costs, including severance.