Business News
January 17, 2019 / 9:21 PM / in 25 minutes

American Express reports fourth-quarter profit

1 Min Read

An American Express credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

(Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) reported a fourth-quarter profit compared to a loss in the same quarter a year ago, when the company took a charge of $2.6 billion due to a change in U.S. tax laws.

The credit-card issuer said reut.rs/2RyxpFO on Thursday net income was $2.01 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $1.21 billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned $2.32, compared with a loss of $1.42 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 7.9 percent to $10.47 billion.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below