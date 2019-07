(Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co (AXP.N) reported an 8.5% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by higher customer spending.

Net income rose to $1.76 billion, or $2.07 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.62 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier, the company said. (reut.rs/32ys3vT)

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, rose 8.4% to $10.84 billion.