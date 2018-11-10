Business News
November 9, 2018 / 8:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Daniel Loeb's Third Point takes stake in American Express

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC on Friday disclosed a new position in American Express Co (AXP.N), saying the market under-appreciates the strategic pivot of the company.

The hedge fund said it sees the company’s shares trading above $135 over the next 18 months. The company’s stock was at $108.06 in afternoon trading.

Third Point, in its quarterly investor letter here, did not disclose the size of the stake in the company.

AmEx’s new chief executive officer, Stephen Squeri, is re-energizing the company by focusing on growth and opportunities in commercial and international units that will likely lead to more double-digit earnings growth, the hedge fund said.

Third Point said AmEx has a significant opportunity to sustain revenue growth, as it prioritizes investments that drive customer acquisition, card acceptance and higher average spend.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.