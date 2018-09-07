FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Proxy adviser ISS backs call for safety report at Smith & Wesson parent

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended that investors vote in favor of a shareholder proposal at American Outdoor Brands Corp, parent of gun maker Smith & Wesson, calling for a report on the safety of the company’s products.

Gun enthusiasts look over Smith & Wesson guns at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II/File Photo

In a report e-mailed by an ISS spokesman, the proxy adviser also recommended that investors support all 10 director nominees at American Outdoor’s online-only shareholder meeting on Sept. 25.

American Outdoor company says the report is unnecessary and that it already disclosures its reputational and financial risks.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler

