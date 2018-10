(Reuters) - American Railcar Industries Inc (ARII.O) is selling itself to a unit of ITE Rail Fund in a deal valued at about $1.75 billion, including debt, the company said on Monday.

The $70 per share offer represents a 51 percent premium American Railcar’s last closing price.

Icahn Enterprises LP owns 62.21 percent stake in the railcar maker, according to Refinitiv data.