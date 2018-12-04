AIG names Mark Lyons chief financial officer

(Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) on Tuesday named Mark Lyons chief financial officer, replacing Sid Sankaran.

Lyons joined AIG in 2018 from insurer Arch Capital Group Ltd, where he was executive vice president, CFO and treasurer since 2012, the company said in a statement.

AIG said Lyons will continue as chief actuary of the company’s general insurance business until it names a successor.

Sankaran will remain at AIG as an adviser through the year-end reporting process for fiscal year 2018, the company said.

Sankaran joined the company as chief risk officer in October 2010 and was named CFO in 2015.

Separately, AIG also announced the acquisition of Glatfelter Insurance Group, a York, Pennsylvania-based insurance broker.