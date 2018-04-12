FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pence to meet Canada's Trudeau at Americas summit in Lima: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet on Saturday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, a White House official said on Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States Vice President Mike Pence meet on the sidelines of the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The meeting comes amid efforts to renegotiate the North America Free Trade Agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Thursday the talks were “coming along great” and “we’re getting pretty close to a deal.”

Trump had been scheduled to attend the Americas summit but decided this week to send Pence instead so he could remain in the United States to focus on formulating a U.S. response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria last weekend.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

