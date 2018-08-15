FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 15, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

SEC charges Ameriprise for not safeguarding client assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Services Inc (AMP.N) will pay $4.5 million to settle charges that it failed to safeguard client assets after five of its representatives allegedly stole more than $1 million, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The company did not admit or deny regulators’ findings in reaching the settlement, the SEC said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the company said it was pleased to have resolved the matter and has since enhanced controls to detect this type of prohibited activity.

“The actions of these five individuals were in clear violation of our policies and resulted in their immediate separation from the firm. We fully reimbursed clients who were impacted after the activity was discovered,” the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Rishika Dugyala; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.