Exclusive: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sources

(Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N), one of the largest U.S. drug distributors, has approached Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) to explore a deal for its pharmaceutical wholesaling division, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

AmerisourceBergen is willing to pay about $6 billion for the Walgreens business, which operates mainly under the Alliance Healthcare brand, one of the sources said. T

There is no certainty that the two companies will negotiate a deal, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.