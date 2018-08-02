FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 9:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. subpoenas AmerisourceBergen over opioid products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drug wholesale distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday it had received a grand jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in Florida seeking documents related to opioid products and its communications with a drugmaker.

AmerisourceBergen said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it received the subpoena in May. The company is among several drug manufacturers and distributors facing lawsuits over their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
