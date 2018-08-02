U.S. subpoenas AmerisourceBergen over opioid products

(Reuters) - Drug wholesale distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday it had received a grand jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in Florida seeking documents related to opioid products and its communications with a drugmaker.

AmerisourceBergen said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it received the subpoena in May. The company is among several drug manufacturers and distributors facing lawsuits over their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic.