AmerisourceBergen beats on distribution business sales

(Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by a surge in revenue from its core distribution services business, which helped offset lower sales from its troubled PharMEDium unit.

The company reiterated its adjusted earnings per share forecast of between $6.45 to $6.65 for 2018, but said it expected earnings to be at the bottom end of that range.

“Amerisource delivered a messy but likely better than feared second quarter,” EvercoreISI analyst Ross Muken said. “Management is pointing now to the low end of the range, which should be viewed as a win as some feared a cut as deep as 20 to 30 cents.”

AmerisourceBergen has repeatedly been rapped on the knuckles by regulators and state authorities who have cited violations and raised public health concerns relating to facilities in its PharMEDium business.

Operations at a key plant in Memphis, Tennessee, that produced around half the compounded drugs the company supplied, remain suspended.

The company’s pharmaceutical distribution services unit, its largest by revenue, brought in sales of $39.45 billion in the quarter, ahead of estimates of $39.17 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, the company said it earned $1.94 per share in the second quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.82 per share.

Net income fell 30 percent to $287.5 million, hurt by a lower revenue from PharMEDium and high operating expenses.

Operating expenses soared 22.6 percent to $774.3 million, mainly due to AmerisourceBergen’s $815 million acquisition of wholesaler H.D. Smith earlier this year.

Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $41.03 billion, beating estimates of $40.64 billion, helped by sales from stores bought as part of the H.D. Smith acquisition.