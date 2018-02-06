AmerisourceBergen profit beats as generic drug prices stabilize

(Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp’s (ABC.N) quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations as prices of generic drugs showed further signs of stabilization after a volatile 2017.

AmerisourceBergen’s comments echo those of larger rival McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and come after a rocky couple of years for distributors of generic drugs, whose profits and revenues have taken a hit from lower prices.

“In the first quarter of the fiscal year, we saw further market, pricing and competitive stability,” AmerisourceBergen Chief Executive Steven Collis said in a statement.

Last week, McKesson posted a quarterly profit that also topped market expectations and said prices of generic drugs were still competitive, but not as volatile as in 2017.

AmerisourceBergen’s pharmaceutical distribution services unit – which connects drugmakers with healthcare providers such as hospitals and pharmacies – earned $38.94 billion in the latest quarter.

But that fell short of the $39.29 billion estimated on average by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AmerisourceBergen said the business was hit by lower production at a Memphis facility for its PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings unit, where operations were suspended in December to take remedial actions after inspections by U.S. health regulators.

The company acquired PharMEDium in 2015 to expand its business of supplying hospitals with compounded drugs, which contain medicine doses that are not commercially available.

AmerisourceBergen raised its adjusted earnings forecast for fiscal 2018 – to $6.45 to $6.65 per share from $5.90 to $6.15 – to account for the benefit of recent changes to U.S. tax laws, which was slightly offset by a lower-than-expected contribution from PharMEDium.

The drug wholesaler recorded a $587.6 million tax benefit in the latest quarter, which helped its profit more than triple to $861.9 million, or $3.90 per share, from $247.2 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.55 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $40.47 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $40.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.