May 22, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Exclusive: U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL.N), a U.S. provider of annuities and life insurance products, is exploring a sale after it attracted takeover interest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company, which sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products, is working with an investment bank as it discusses a potential sale with interested suitors, the sources said.

    Reinsurance firms, such as Athene Holding Ltd (ATH.N), and annuities and life insurance providers, such as Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, could be among those expressing an interest in an acquisition of American Equity, the sources added.

    The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. American Equity, Athene and Fidelity & Guaranty Life did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski

