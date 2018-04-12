FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

VP Pence to visit Brazil at end of May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Brazil at the end of May in his first official trip to the country, the governments of the United States and Brazil said on Thursday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC19C7BB8F40

Pence will visit Rio de Janeiro on May 30 and meet President Michel Temer and cabinet ministers in Brasilia on May 31, a Brazilian government source told Reuters.

He will then head to the Amazonian city of Manaus to visit environmental projects funded by the United States, the source added.

Pence is due to meet Latin American leaders at the regional Summit of the Americas in Peru, which starts on Friday. He visited Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Panama in August.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

