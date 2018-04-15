FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 6:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

In Lima, Vice President Pence says NAFTA deal possible in several weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday he was leaving a summit of Latin American countries in Peru very hopeful that the United States, Mexico and Canada were close to a deal on a renegotiated NAFTA trade pact.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends the family photo of the VIII Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Pence told reporters its was possible that a deal would be reached in the next several weeks.

The vice president also said that the topic of funding for U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S. border with Mexico did not come up in Pence’s meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Daniel Wallis

