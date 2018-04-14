FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 8:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told regional leaders on Saturday that more must be done to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and that Washington would not stand “idly by” as the country crumbles.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends an event with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela April 9, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

In a plenary session at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Pence called for Maduro to allow humanitarian aid to reach Venezuelans facing food and medicine shortages amid a severe economic crisis.

Pence also said Russia was spreading misinformation about U.S. missile attacks in Syria late on Friday.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton; editing by Jonathan Oatis

