April 12, 2018 / 4:18 PM / in 3 hours

Pence to meet Macri, Santos, Pinera, Vizcarra at Lima summit: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will hold bilateral meetings this weekend at a regional summit in Lima with Argentina’s Mauricio Macri, Colombia’s Juan Manuel Santos, Chile’s Sebastian Pinera and Peru’s Martin Vizcarra, a spokeswoman for Pence said on Thursday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pence, who is traveling to the Summit of the Americas after President Donald Trump canceled his trip, plans to urge regional partners to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the spokeswoman said.

Pence will be in Lima on Friday and Saturday. He also plans to meet with a group of Caribbean leaders, his spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse

