U.S. Commerce chief says NAFTA deal possible in May

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he was optimistic of a deal on NAFTA, possibly in the third week of May, speaking at the Americas Summit in Lima on Friday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during a news conference at the Americas Business Summit in Lima, Peru, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“I’m optimistic that we will reach an arrangement,” he said, explaining a deal would be easier before a series of local and national elections in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the three members of the North American Free Trade Agreement.