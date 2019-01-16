Amgen's postmenopausal osteoporosis drug wins FDA panel backing

FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California in this October 21, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

(Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended Amgen Inc’s osteoporosis treatment for postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture, saying the benefits of the drug outweighed its risks.

The panel voted 15-1 in favor of the monthly injection, developed with Belgium-based UCB SA. The drug, Evenity, helps reduce the risk of fracture by increasing bone formation and inhibiting break down of bone minerals.

Three other members of the panel voted in favor of the drug but proposed approving it for a different indication.

The panel, however, raised concerns of the cardiovascular safety risks linked to the drug, which FDA staff reviewers on Monday had cited as the main reason for convening the panel meeting.

“I don’t think we’ve adequately characterized cardiovascular safety ... I don’t know the perfect solution but relying on observational data only post approval, I don’t think, will help us answer this reliably,” said Pamela Shaw, a panel member, who voted in favor of the drug’s approval.

“My vote is relying on a high-quality postmarketing study.”

Evenity, chemically known as romosozumab, belongs to a new class of drugs known as sclerostin inhibitors and is administered as an under-the-skin injection, in two 105 mg doses over a year.

The companies had received a complete response letter from the FDA for the drug in 2017, which requested data from an additional study to be included in the application.

The FDA is not mandated to follow the recommendation of the panel, but generally does.