FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900 per year

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Amgen Inc’s drug Aimovig for the prevention of migraine headaches in adults.

The drug, given monthly by self injection, will have a list price of $6,900 a year, or $575 a month, the company said. Any discounts or rebates will depend on negotiations with health plans, said Amgen spokeswoman Kristen Davis.

Aimovig is the first in a new class of treatments designed to prevent migraine by interfering with calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), which is involved in the processes that kick off a migraine, such as dilation of blood vessels in the brain.

Companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Eli Lilly & Co are developing similar treatments.

In studies of patients with chronic and episodic migraines, Aimovig was shown to significantly reduce headache days and use of other acute migraine medications.