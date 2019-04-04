Novartis sues Amgen over migraine treatment Aimovig

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG sued Amgen Inc on Thursday, accusing the U.S. biotech of trying to back out of the companies’ agreements to develop and market Aimovig for the prevention of migraines.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Novartis accused Amgen of improperly trying to terminate their collaborative agreements, which began in 2015, in an effort to keep Aimovig profits for itself. Aimovig won U.S. approval last year.