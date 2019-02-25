Sanofi, Regeneron lose U.S. patent challenge to Amgen cholesterol drug: report

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury said on Monday that patents owned by Amgen Inc on its cholesterol drug Rapatha are valid, rejecting a challenge by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, Bloomberg reported.

Sanofi and Regeneron had stipulated that if the Amgen patents were valid, their jointly developed cholesterol drug Praluent infringed them.

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen won a similar verdict in 2016, as well as a court order blocking Praluent sales, but an appeals court set aside the victory and ordered a new trial.