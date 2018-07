(Reuters) - Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) Chief Executive Robert Bradway said on Thursday that the biotechnology company will not raise drug prices for the remainder of the year.

Amgen Inc's headquarters building is seen in Thousand Oaks, California, U.S., in 2016 released July 24, 2018. Courtesy Amgen Inc./Handout via REUTERS

“We made decisions a few months ago not to increase the prices of any of our medicines at midyear, and we have no plans to change that for the balance of the year,” Bradway said on a conference call to discuss second quarter earnings.