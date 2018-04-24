FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 8:29 PM / in 38 minutes

Amgen posts higher first-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent

Repeats with no changes

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) on Tuesday reported a higher first quarter profit, driven by lower taxes and a 3 percent increase in product sales as strong growth for newer drugs like cholesterol medication Repatha offset weakness in older products.

FILE PHOTO - An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California, U.S. on October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

The biotech company slightly raised the lower end of its full-year financial outlook, and said its adjusted tax rate would be 13.5 percent to 14.5 percent, or half a point less than previously expected.

Amgen posted first quarter adjusted earnings of $3.47 per share, helped by lower taxes and fewer outstanding shares. Analysts on average expected $3.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    First-quarter revenue rose 2 percent to $5.55 billion, with sales up 3 percent to $5.34 billion.

    Sales of anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel, faced with more competition in the rheumatology and dermatology sectors, fell 6 percent to $1.05 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $1.09 billion. Sales of Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $104 million.

    For the full year, Amgen said it now expects adjusted EPS of $12.80 to $13.70, compared with $12.60 to $13.70 previously. It raised the lower end of 2018 revenue guidance to $21.9 billion from $21.8 billion and left the upper end unchanged at $22.8 billion.

    Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Sandra Maler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
