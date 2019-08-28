U.S. judge rules for Sanofi in Amgen patent fight

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sanofi is pictured during the company's shareholder meeting in Paris, France, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday set aside a jury verdict that Amgen Inc patents on its cholesterol medication Repatha were valid, handing a victory to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, which make a rival drug.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware was the latest reversal of fortune in a long-running lawsuit in which Amgen is seeking to stop Sanofi and Regeneron from selling their drug Praluent. The drug competes with Repatha and is intended to lower so-called bad LDL cholesterol by blocking a protein known as PCSK9.

The judge, in setting aside the jury’s verdict reached in February, said some patent claims by Amgen relating to antibodies targeting PCSK9 were invalid because they did not sufficiently disclose the Thousand Oaks, California-based company’s claimed innovations.

“It has been our longstanding belief that all of Amgen’s asserted U.S. PCSK9 patent claims are invalid, and we are pleased that today’s decision reaffirms this,” Sanofi and Regeneron said in a statement.

Amgen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite initial forecasts for multibillion-dollar sales, worldwide sales of Repatha totaled just $271 million in the first half of 2018. Sales of Praluent were $134 million in the same period.