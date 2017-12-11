FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amgen's Kyprolis improves overall survival in blood cancer patients
Sections
Featured
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
U.S. fund firms make new push for bitcoin ETFs as futures debut
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund firms make new push for bitcoin ETFs as futures debut
Bakers struggle to make dough on poor wheat crop
commodities
Bakers struggle to make dough on poor wheat crop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 11, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Amgen's Kyprolis improves overall survival in blood cancer patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Monday new data from a late-stage trial testing Kyprolis in combination with two other drugs showed improved overall survival rate in patients with blood cancer.

FILE PHOTO - An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

The company said it had filed for marketing approval with the U.S. regulator based on the results of the trial, requesting to update the Kyprolis label to include the new overall survival data.

Kyprolis is approved for multiple myeloma that has progressed after treatment with other medicines.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.