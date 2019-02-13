Annual profit at Australia's AMP plunges as domestic wealth unit sees heavy outflows

(Reuters) - AMP Ltd said on Thursday its annual profit plunged as expected and flagged large outflows from its funds as investors pulled their money out of the wealth manager due to damaging revelations of wrongdoing. Annual underlying net profit fell 35 percent to A$680 million hurt by lower fees on its flagship wealth management business and market losses, AMP said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AMP Ltd adorns their head office building in Sydney, Australia February 9, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

“2018 has been a challenging year for AMP,” said Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari, acknowledging headwinds faced by its wealth management arm.

“The Royal Commission has been a confronting but valuable experience for the financial services industry and has served as a catalyst for change at AMP.”

Statutory revenues more than halved, driven by an 85 percent fall in net investment gains. While its flagship Australian wealth management unit saw A$3.97 billion in cash outflows during the year, equivalent to about 3 percent of assets under management. That compared with net cash inflows of A$931 million the previous year.

“AMP was hit by a perfect storm in 2018,” Chief Financial Officer Gordon Lefevre told reporters at a media call.

The company began hemorrhaging funds last year after revelations of misconduct at the government-backed public inquiry, known as a Royal Commission.

The inquiry heard testimony that AMP had taken fees from dead customers, charged thousands of people for financial advice they never received, and conspired at board level to deceive regulators about such practices.

The bank said it expected insurance regulatory and compliance costs would increase next year, which Credit Suisse analysts estimate would hurt earnings materially.

“For a company forecast to make around A$600 million in fiscal year 2019, extra A$100 million of costs is a sizable hit to underlying profit,” Credit Suisse banking analysts wrote in a note to clients.

AMP confirmed statutory profit fell 97 percent to A$28 million, as high costs of remediating customers for misconduct and losses from divestitures wiped off its earnings, which the company had flagged on Jan. 25.

AMP declared a final dividend of 4 cents per share, lower than the 14.5 cents a share given out last year.