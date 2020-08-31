Commodities
Australia's Ampol sued by Chevron over alleged trademark licence breaches

FILE PHOTO: An entrance sign at the Chevron refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is seen in Pasadena, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - Ampol Ltd on Tuesday said Chevron Corp had sued the Australian fuel supplier alleging breaches of a trademark licence agreement under which Ampol previously used the U.S. company’s “Caltex” brand.

Chevron is alleging these breaches occurred due to Ampol’s usage of “non-compliant” signage at 177 of its about 800 controlled retail sites, and is seeking an order for removal of the signage and damages, Ampol said in a statement.

Ampol began the process of transitioning from “Caltex” branding to its old “Ampol” brand in December, after it received a termination notice from Chevron.

Ampol said it would defend against the allegations.

