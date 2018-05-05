Food chain operator AmRest aims to list in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Restaurant operator AmRest Holdings (EATP.WA) is aiming to sell shares on the Spanish stock market after moving its headquarters to Madrid from Poland in March, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Shareholders in the group, which runs Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut and Starbucks franchises in Europe and Russia, and has its own brands in Spain and France, will discuss an application to list when they meet on June 6, the company said.

Once the green light is given, Amrest aims to start trading in late June, financial newspapers El Economista and Cinco Dias reported on Saturday.

Amrest moved in March to Spain, where it runs Italian food chains La Tagliatella, Trastevere and Il Pastificcio.

It made 182 million zlotys ($51 million) in net income in 2017, according to Thomson Reuters data.