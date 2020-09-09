Health News
September 9, 2020 / 7:01 AM

Amryt Pharma's Filsuvez succeeds in rare skin disease trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Amryt Pharma said Filsuvez, a topical therapeutic gel, had demonstrated a significant increase in speed of wound healing in the rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in a late-stage trial, the first treatment to do so.

The British company said on Wednesday that U.S. regulatory submissions were already underway with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a request planned for priority review, and EU regulatory submission was also planned with a request for accelerated assessment.

EB is a rare, chronic and distressing genetic skin disorder that causes the skin layers and internal body linings to separate and affects infants, children and adults.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

