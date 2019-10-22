October 22, 2019 / 5:53 AM / a few seconds ago

Strong demand from smartphone makers boosts AMS third-quarter operating profit

FILE PHOTO: The Logo of Austrian sensor specialist AMS is seen on their factory in Unterpremstaetten, Austria October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS (AMS.S) reported third-quarter sales above its own guidance and a threefold increase of its operating profit thanks to strong demand from smartphone makers.

AMS posted third-quarter revenues of $645 million, up 41% from last year and above its $600-640 million guidance. For the fourth quarter, AMS sees its revenue between $610-650 million, it said on Tuesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to $177.9 million in the three month through September from $57.6 million last year, the Austrian group, which supplies Apple (AAPL.O) with sensors for its face recognition technology, said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

