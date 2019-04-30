Apple supplier AMS upbeat as Android camp grows

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s AMS gave an upbeat outlook buoyed by a rising number of Android smartphone makers using its 3D optical sensors and sending shares in the chipmaker 20 percent higher on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the multinational semiconductor manufacturer AMS (Austria Mikro Systeme) is seen during a annual news conference, in Zurich, Switzerland February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

“For the second quarter 2019, AMS expects a positive development of its business as the consumer market environment appears to have stabilized and smartphone demand is expected to show lower seasonal impacts,” AMS said.

South Korean semiconductor maker Samsung, a sector bellwether, also expects a pick-up in memory chip and smartphone sales.

These follow rather cautious updates from chipmakers including Intel, Texas Instruments, and Infineon .

Swiss-listed AMS expects second-quarter revenue of $390-430 million and an operating margin of around 10 percent.

AMS, which supplies Apple with face recognition technology but has been working on diversifying as slow demand for the latest iPhones weighs.

Its Apple dependency led the group to drop its long-term guidance and suspend dividend payments in February.

“Overall the results and guidance indicate market stabilization after the company faced a very difficult second half 2018 on the back of weak Apple sales and changes in Apple product specifications,” JP Morgan said in a note to clients.

AMS said it saw the start of Android smartphone launches that include its 3D technology in the first quarter and expects more Android devices using it to be launched this year.

AMS’s Android customers include China’s Xiaomi and Huawei, two of the biggest smartphone makers worldwide.

Chipmakers get a large portion of their revenue from China and trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing have caused concern in recent months.

Revenue in the three months through March fell 20 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018 to $390.2 million, at the upper end of its guidance. Operating margin came in at 6 percent, with adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at $23.5 million.

“AMS recorded this positive development despite generally more subdued end-market environments in addition to typical strong seasonality in the consumer market,” it said.

Operating cash flow in the first quarter was $96.1 million, nearly twice as much as a year earlier. Its total backlog was $288.4 million at end-March, down from $331.4 million at the end of 2018.