April 29, 2020 / 5:36 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Austria's AMS expects impact from coronavirus in second quarter to be limited

FILE PHOTO: The Logo of Austrian sensor specialist AMS is seen on their factory in Unterpremstaetten, Austria October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS said on Wednesday it expects the impact from the coronavirus in the second quarter to be limited, as it reported first-quarter revenues within the upper half of its own forecast.

Revenue came in at $501.2 million and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $101 million in the three months through March, the Austrian group, which is about to take over German lighting group Osram, said on Wednesday.

AMS, generating a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple’s iPhones, had guided for $480-520 million in revenues in the first quarter and an EBIT margin of 19-21%.

For the second quarter, AMS forecast revenues of $440-480 million and an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 17-20%.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by John Miller

