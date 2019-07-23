Sensor specialist AMS forecasts strong third quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the multinational semiconductor manufacturer AMS (Austria Mikro Systeme) is seen during a annual news conference, in Zurich, Switzerland February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS (AMS.S) on Tuesday said it expects strong revenue and profit growth in the third quarter after an increase in deliveries of its 3D optical sensors helped it swing back to an operational profit in the second quarter.

The Austrian group, which supplies Apple (AAPL.O) with sensors for its face recognition technology, sees third-quarter revenues to grow to $600-640 million from $415.2 million in the April-June period.

AMS posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $50 million for the second quarter and said high volume ramps in the consumer market and a better operational performance should lead to an adjusted operating margin of above 25% in the third quarter.