Amsterdam stabbing suspect had 'terrorist' motive: police

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The man shot by police at Amsterdam’s central station on Friday after stabbing two people had a “terrorist” motive, local authorities said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit, was interrogated in hospital on Saturday, where he was recovering from wounds to his lower body.

“First statements made by the suspect indicate he had a terrorist motive”, the Amsterdam city council said in a statement.

The two people injured in the incident were U.S. citizens, the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands said in a statement on Saturday.

Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said the pair were tourists visiting the city. They remained in hospital on Saturday with serious injuries, local police said.

The National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security Policy said the national threat level in the Netherlands was unchanged at “substantial”, or one notch below the highest level.