September 3, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Man who stabbed two American tourists in Amsterdam motivated by 'insults' to Islam: prosecutors

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man who stabbed two American tourists at Amsterdam’s central station last week says he chose his victims at random and was motivated by perceived insults to Islam in the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: View of Central train station of Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The man, identified by RTL Nieuws as Jawed S., is a 19-year-old Afghan with residency in Germany, who traveled to Amsterdam to carry out an attack because of what he thought were repeated insults to God, the Koran and Islam’s Prophet Mohammad, prosecutors said in a statement.

The man mentioned the name of lawmaker Geert Wilders, but not the cartoon contest Wilders had planned to hold mocking Mohammad, which the politician canceled last week due to security concerns.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

