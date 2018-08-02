Amtrak train partially derails in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Amtrak train from New Orleans partially derailed as it entered Washington’s Union Station on Thursday, but no passengers or crew members were injured, officials said.

The lead engine of the train derailed at low speed as it entered the station, said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams in an email.

There were no reports of any injuries, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the DC Fire and EMS Department.

“All the cars are upright,” he said. “One engine derailed. One set of wheels on one engine, which is pulling this Amtrak train, came off the track.”