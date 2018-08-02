FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amtrak train partially derails in Washington, DC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Amtrak train from New Orleans partially derailed as it entered Washington’s Union Station on Thursday, but no passengers or crew members were injured, officials said.

The lead engine of the train derailed at low speed as it entered the station, said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams in an email.

There were no reports of any injuries, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the DC Fire and EMS Department.

“All the cars are upright,” he said. “One engine derailed. One set of wheels on one engine, which is pulling this Amtrak train, came off the track.”

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum

