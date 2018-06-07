FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Evergreen Parent raises AmTrust buy-out deal value to $2.95 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI.O) agreed to be acquired by a group of investors for a sweetened deal value of $2.95 billion, that helped secure the support of dissenting shareholder Carl Icahn.

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S., February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Evergreen Parent, an entity formed to acquire AmTrust, will pay $14.75 per share in cash, up from its earlier offer of $13.50 per share, the insurer said.

The entity includes AmTrust’s founding family, CEO and private equity funds.

    Billionaire investor Icahn, who owns a 9.4 percent stake in the company, had earlier opposed the deal to take AmTrust private citing valuation concerns.

    “By raising the merger price to $14.75, over $100 million of incremental value has been created for public stockholders,” Icahn said.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

