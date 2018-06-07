Evergreen Parent raises AmTrust buy-out deal value to $2.95 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI.O) agreed to be acquired by a group of investors for a sweetened deal value of $2.95 billion, that helped secure the support of dissenting shareholder Carl Icahn.
Evergreen Parent, an entity formed to acquire AmTrust, will pay $14.75 per share in cash, up from its earlier offer of $13.50 per share, the insurer said.
The entity includes AmTrust’s founding family, CEO and private equity funds.
Billionaire investor Icahn, who owns a 9.4 percent stake in the company, had earlier opposed the deal to take AmTrust private citing valuation concerns.
“By raising the merger price to $14.75, over $100 million of incremental value has been created for public stockholders,” Icahn said.
Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta