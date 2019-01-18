Amundi buys 51 percent remaining stake in fintech Anatec

FILE PHOTO: The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi (AMUN.PA) said on Friday it bought the 51 percent stake it didn’t own in fintech Anatec.

Europe’s largest asset manager, which is controlled by French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) didn’t disclose the amount of the transaction.

Anatec, which operates under the WeSave brand, is a digital aggregator of savings and financial advisory services from different providers. The firm will keep its operational and commercial autonomy, Amundi said.