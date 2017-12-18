Amundi to absorb MiFID research costs

(Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi no longer plans to ask clients to pick up the bill for external investment research when new European Union rules come into force in January, a spokesman said on Monday.

The MiFID II directive leaves asset managers with a choice of whether to absorb the cost of paying for outside research or pass it on to clients.

“In the context of MiFID II implementation, and given the consensus, Amundi has decided to absorb into its P&L the costs of external research,” the spokesman said.

Germany’s Union Investment, Britain’s Schroders and U.S. peers Invesco and Janus Henderson in recent months have all changed tack and chosen to absorb the costs rather than pass them on.

Amundi had assets under management of 1.4 trillion euros as of Sept 30.